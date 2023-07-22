Forex kitty up by $12.74 bn to $609.02 billion

MUMBAI: India’s forex reserves have swelled by $12.743 billion to $609.022 billion in the week ended July 14, making it one of the strongest weekly surges in the kitty in recent times, the Reserve Bank said.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion. It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments. In the week ended January 13 this year, the overall kitty had expanded by $10.417 billion.

For the week ended July 14, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $11.198 billion to $540.166 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.