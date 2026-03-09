For OpenAI’s Altman, Anthropic’s Amodei competition getting deeply personal

OpenAI created the fastest-growing consumer app in tech history, held more than $100 billion in the bank and teamed up with the world’s most powerful computing giants.

But companies are always rising and falling in Silicon Valley.

In just a few months, Anthropic, OpenAI’s smaller rival, has added thousands of big businesses as customers. It has more than doubled the revenue it expects to see this year to $19 billion, up from $9 billion last year. And its technology is being trumpeted in some tech circles as the best among its peers.

Even an ugly fallout with the Pentagon over a contract has helped Anthropic — at least in the court of public opinion. Anthropic’s smartphone app soared to the No 1 spot in Apple’s App Store downloads after OpenAI jumped in with its own Pentagon deal.

The contract controversy involving the Defense Department, OpenAI and Anthropic was the latest round in a long-running and deeply personal feud between the tech industry’s two most important AI startups and two executives with differing views of how AI should be created. It also showed how quickly fortunes are changing in the world of AI, where tens of billions of dollars are being spent in the hope that the winner will hold the reins to the future of the tech industry.

“It took years for the story to emerge on any one company,” said Siri Srinivas, a venture capitalist who invests in the AI sector. “Now, narratives flip in months.”

The technology industry is no stranger to brass-knuckle competition. In the 1990s, after Netscape popularized the web browser, Microsoft crushed the upstart with tactics that led to an industry-changing antitrust fight. And at the height of Uber’s scandal-ridden year in 2017, its smaller competitor, Lyft, swooped in with pink mustaches and driver-friendly advertising to signal that it was a kinder, gentler alternative.