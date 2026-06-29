'For my mom, just getting a job was enough': Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas

Reflecting on his family's financial background, he said, "For my mom, just getting a job was success because we were financially lower middle class in India."

He added, "All I wanted was to get a job in Google. Being an engineer at Google was considered a win."

Srinivas said he now considers himself "remarkably successful" because he has already exceeded the ambitions his family once had for him.

Warning against becoming defensive after achieving success, the AI entrepreneur said many people focus too much on avoiding failure instead of pursuing bigger opportunities.

Adding to it, Srinivas said: "Go all in and try your best. Be on the offense. Attack, attack, attack."