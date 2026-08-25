Food firms Mondelez India, Amway withdraw misleading claims on products after FSSAI notices

In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that "major food business operators (FBOs) have taken prompt corrective action" following notices issued by the regulator.

The corrective measures include withdrawal of misleading label claims and revising product packaging.

In the case of Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, the FSSAI said it had found misleading health claims and nutrient comparative claims.

After its notice, Mondelez has "withdrawn the claims and advertisement from e-commerce platforms and ensured compliance."

Sapiens Labs too has withdrawn all misleading claims and advertisements. Juza Foods of Kerala has also removed misleading claims.