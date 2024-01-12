Food delivery platforms see 18% orders jump to 6.5 mn

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platforms in the country together saw a record 6.5-million orders on New Year’s Eve 2023, clocking an 18 per cent year-on-year growth, a report said on Thursday.

On New Year’s Eve 2022, online food delivery platforms in the country had recorded 5.5-million orders.

Redseer’s Big Data analysis on Consumer Behaviour noted that the spike in food delivery orders on NYE23 was a nationwide phenomenon as metros, tier-1 cities and rest of Indian cities show almost similar growth in order volumes on this day.

Consumers kept on ordering in high volumes throughout the day on New Year’s Eve 2023, with the spike peaking for dinners and late-night orders, where the GMV (gross merchant value) delivered was 2.5-3x of other days of the year, it said. Redseer’s Big data analysis also observes on NYE23, customers also spent more per order.