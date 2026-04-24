FM urges bankers to brace for AI threats amid Anthropic concerns

During the meeting, Sitharaman asked banks to take all necessary pre-emptive measures to secure their IT systems, safeguard customer data, and protect monetary resources.

"It was advised that a robust mechanism for real-time threat intelligence sharing may be established among banks, @IndianCERT and other relevant agencies so that emerging threats are identified early and disseminated across the ecosystem without delay," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Banks were further advised to immediately report any suspicious activity or cyber incident to the relevant authorities, including Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), and to maintain close coordination with all agencies concerned, it said.