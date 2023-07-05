FM to hold review meet with chiefs of PSB banks on July 6

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Thursday and review their financial performance. This is going to be the first review meeting after the 2022-23 financial results. In the last fiscal, PSBs together posted a record profit of Rs 1.04 lakh crore, with market leader State Bank of India (SBI) accounting for nearly half of the total earnings. From posting a total net loss of Rs 85,390 crore in 2017-18, the PSBs have come a long way as their profit touched Rs 1,04,649 crore in 2022-23. Besides the review of financial performance, sources said, the meeting is going to take stock of the progress made by banks in achieving targets set for the various government schemes, including Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Stand-Up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) to help businesses affected by Covid-19. Heads of the banks would also apprise the finance minister about the performance during the first quarter of the current financial year.

