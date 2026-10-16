FM pitches for reforms at local bodies level to accelerate Viksit Bharat goal

Stressing the need for reforms across all levels of government, Sitharaman said the Centre had been consistently undertaking measures to open up the economy and attract global capital, but local bodies also needed to strengthen their capacities to plan and execute development projects.

"The more we reform our systemic issues and move forward, the greater the ease in moving towards Viksit Bharat," she said in an interaction with the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings at Bangkok, Thailand.

Sitharaman said global investors were recognising the opportunities in India as a result of ongoing reforms, citing a recent disinvestment in IDBI Bank in which international investors had acquired close to 60 per cent of the shares.

She said the government was pursuing reforms to open up markets, listed companies and government-owned enterprises to fresh capital, which could support their expansion and growth across sectors.