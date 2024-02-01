FM announces plans to increase milk, dairy production

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced plans to increase milk and dairy production in the country.

India is the largest milk producer in the world but there is low productivity, the finance minister said.

India's milk production rose 4 per cent to 230.58 million tonnes in 2022-23.

She also said a strategy will be developed for Atma Nirbharta for oilseeds production.

Efforts of the value addition in agriculture sector and increasing farmers' income will be stepped up, the minister said.