Flyers to shell out more as Air India, Air India Express hike fuel surcharge too

The Tata Group airlines have followed leading domestic carrier IndiGo in increasing the fuel surcharge.

"ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months amid geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets. The latest increase has pushed up airline operating costs, with fuel accounting for a substantial share of overall expenditure," the Tata Group airlines said.

For Air India Express, the revised surcharge will apply to new bookings made from 0000 hours IST on October 9, while for Air India, it will apply to bookings made from 1100 hours IST on October 9. The surcharge will vary depending on the sector and route category, an Air India statement said.

Air India and Air India Express have revised their one-way domestic fuel surcharge, with the levy ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 depending on the flight distance.

The revised surcharge will be Rs 400 for flights up to 500 km, while journeys between 501 and 1,000 km will attract a Rs 600 surcharge.