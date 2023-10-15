Flipkart’s festive sales saw a record over 1.4 bn customer visits

E-commerce major Flipkart on Sunday said it’s 10th edition of ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD) festive sales witnessed a record 1.4 billion customer visits over early access sale and seven days of the shopping festival.

Flipkart’s kirana partners delivered over 4 million packages in the first 4 days of TBBD 2023. The company said that seller success reached new heights with 2 times “crorepati seller growth over TBBD 2022”.

There was a 60 per cent increase observed in Flipkart Plus memberships, compared to last year. Transacting sellers saw a 2.5 times increase in their business, compared to the pre-festive period.

“In this milestone year, we continue to spread festive cheer by creating 1 lakh new job opportunities across our supply chain, including fulfillment centres, sortation centres and delivery hubs,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

“This year’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ has received great response from both customers and our extensive network of sellers across the country,” he added.

Choices in smartphones, laptops, tablets and home appliances indicate a strong “premiumisation” trend pan-India this year. The premium smartphone segment grew 1.7 times over TBBD 2022, enabled by a wide range of affordability levers.

Flipkart’s Samarth programme enabled a large community of weavers and artisans to bring over 3.5 lakh products across home, furnishing and lifestyle categories.

Samarth sellers observed a 6 times growth compared to the pre-festive period, said the company.

“FireDrops 2.0”, Flipkart's web3 engagement and rewards platform, witnessed success with a user base of over 2 million participating in brand engagement challenges from more than 30 brands, winning NFT-based shopping rewards.

Electronics, travel and mobiles are some of the categories which witnessed higher traction for premium choices