Flipkart scraps Rs 1,000 cap policy

NEW DELHI: E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has extended its zero-commission policy to include all products within its fashion category, removing the previous price cap of Rs 1,000.
The move will allow around 90,000 transacting sellers in the fashion segment to retain full margins, Flipkart said in a statement on Wednesday. “By extending this seller-first initiative across the entire fashion category, we are making a long-term investment in our sellers so they can invest more confidently in innovation, assortment expansion and brand building,” Kapil Thirani, Vice President of Flipkart Fashion, said.
Flipkart has a registered user base of over 500 million.