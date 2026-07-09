Flipkart scraps Rs 1,000 cap policy

The move will allow around 90,000 transacting sellers in the fashion segment to retain full margins, Flipkart said in a statement on Wednesday. “By extending this seller-first initiative across the entire fashion category, we are making a long-term investment in our sellers so they can invest more confidently in innovation, assortment expansion and brand building,” Kapil Thirani, Vice President of Flipkart Fashion, said.

Flipkart has a registered user base of over 500 million.