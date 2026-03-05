Flender commissions India's largest 'test rig' for wind turbine gearboxes

CHENNAI: Flender India, a part of Flender Group based in Bocholt, Germany, announced the launch of India’s largest and most advanced 'test rig' for wind-power gearboxes in Walajabad.
This project was launched by Andreas Evertz, Group CEO, Flender GmbH, Germany in the presence of Vinod Shetty, CEO, Flender India, senior design and development team from Germany including Lars Wiegemann, VP, wind gears.
India’s biggest electric series Back & Back Test Rig was commissioned based on the company’s knowledge and experience of over 12 decades in the area of wind turbine drive technology.
"Our team of experts (Flender family) commenced this project in January 2025 at the Voerde site and accomplished on schedule i.e. within 13 months of development and construction. This is a proven record of our capabilities and global collaboration between Flender Germany, Flender China and Flender India which resulted in a test rig that meets the highest technical requirements. The design, foundation layout, hydraulics and all electrical engineering exertion were developed or supplied there," a release said.
Converters, motors, centre blocks and motor slides were made in China, while transformers, cooling systems and steel and shell construction were supplied from India.
The final assembly and commissioning of the test rig took place within three months with a combined effort of the German assembly team backed by Indian contractors and the employees of Flender India. With this project, Flender underlines its expertise in the development and implementation of highly complex test bench solutions supported by an international team.
Technically, the new test rig sets new standards: the centre support transmits a torque of up to 18,000 kNm. The plate field is designed for tensile and compressive forces of up to 500 tonnes.
“Inaugurating India’s largest wind gearbox test rig underscores our commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions globally,” said Evertz.
“This reinforces our commitment towards sustainable energy transition” reaffirmed Shetty.