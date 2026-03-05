Flender commissions India's largest 'test rig' for wind turbine gearboxes

This project was launched by Andreas Evertz, Group CEO, Flender GmbH, Germany in the presence of Vinod Shetty, CEO, Flender India, senior design and development team from Germany including Lars Wiegemann, VP, wind gears.

India’s biggest electric series Back & Back Test Rig was commissioned based on the company’s knowledge and experience of over 12 decades in the area of wind turbine drive technology.

"Our team of experts (Flender family) commenced this project in January 2025 at the Voerde site and accomplished on schedule i.e. within 13 months of development and construction. This is a proven record of our capabilities and global collaboration between Flender Germany, Flender China and Flender India which resulted in a test rig that meets the highest technical requirements. The design, foundation layout, hydraulics and all electrical engineering exertion were developed or supplied there," a release said.