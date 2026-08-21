Fleetx.ai acquires Chennai-based Pando.ai

With the acquisition, the combined entity will begin preparing for a public listing over the next 18-24 months, potentially targeting an IPO in the near future. The company is aiming for combined revenue of Rs 300-400 crore on a profitable basis by the time of listing.

Through this acquisition, customers gain access to a unified, AI-native platform spanning the entire journey from fleet visibility to freight execution, with AI agents working across the stack to replace the disconnected systems that have long defined physical operations.

Following the acquisition, Pando.ai will continue to operate as a distinct brand with its own product and company identity.