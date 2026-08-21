Fleetx.ai acquires Chennai-based Pando.ai

CHENNAI: Fleetx.ai, leading AI-native fleet and logistics technology company, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Pando.ai, a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider, for an undisclosed amount.
With the acquisition, the combined entity will begin preparing for a public listing over the next 18-24 months, potentially targeting an IPO in the near future. The company is aiming for combined revenue of Rs 300-400 crore on a profitable basis by the time of listing.
Through this acquisition, customers gain access to a unified, AI-native platform spanning the entire journey from fleet visibility to freight execution, with AI agents working across the stack to replace the disconnected systems that have long defined physical operations.
Following the acquisition, Pando.ai will continue to operate as a distinct brand with its own product and company identity.
Vineet Sharma, co-founderCEO, Fleetx.ai, said, “Bringing Pando.ai into the Fleetx.ai fold creates a unified, end-to-end stack for fleet and logistics, powered by AI agents. To Pando.ai’s existing and future customers, this means a continued and even stronger experience, backed by high-quality products and world-class support.”
Badrinath Setlur, chief executive officer, Pando.ai, said, “Joining forces with Fleetx.ai means we can invest even faster in the AI capabilities our customers are asking for, while our team and our product continue to operate exactly as they have.”