FitsAir strengthens presence in Chennai

CHENNAI: FitsAir, Sri Lanka’s leading low-cost airline, has completed one year connecting Colombo and Chennai. FitsAir launched its sales office in Chennai also.

From three weekly flights, it now operates daily flights between Colombo and Chennai.

The seat factor of 80 pc in the last quarter, reflects the trust of travellers in FitsAir, which is expanding its global flights via Colombo. It provides connectivity to Dubai via Colombo.

“We are also anticipating a significant growth in tourist traffic from Chennai to Colombo over the next year. To facilitate this, the airline plans to offer comprehensive packages.” noted Ammar Kassim, director, FitsAir.