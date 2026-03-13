Fitch raises India's GDP growth projection for FY26 to 7.5 pc

In December, Fitch had projected India's GDP growth at 7.4 per cent for current fiscal.

For next fiscal (2026-27), Fitch has revised upwards its growth estimate to 6.7 per cent, from 6.4 per cent projected in December 2025.

In its Global Economic Outlook- March 2026, Fitch projected world GDP growth at 2.6 per cent in 2026 on the assumption that the Iran war does not result in a larger or an enduring spike in energy prices that pushes the annual 2026 oil price forecast above USD 70/barrel.

"But a scenario where oil prices rise to USD 100 and stay there would be a significant adverse global supply shock," Fitch Ratings Chief Economist Brian Coulton said.