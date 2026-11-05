Fireworks on D-Street: Markets surge for 6th day; Sensex jumps 2,009 points

Sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp rally in the US markets also elevated optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 2,008.61 points, or 2.60 per cent, to settle at 79,310.01. During the day, it soared 2,168.63 points, or 2.80 per cent, to 79,470.03.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 576 points, or 2.40 per cent, to end at 24,536.60.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance rallied 7.77 per cent, followed by InterGlobe Aviation 5.80 per cent, ICICI Bank 5.29 per cent, Maruti 5.28 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 5.15 per cent and Bajaj Finserv 4.66 per cent.

NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards.

In the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 6,063.98 points, or 8.27 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 1,837.75 points, or 8 per cent. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.59 per cent to USD 96.12 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,284.03 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump, American voters on Tuesday gave the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress and flipped key gubernatorial posts in widely watched elections that will have consequences far beyond America.

Trump's Republican Party faced stunning defeats in its strongholds such as Texas, Georgia, Iowa and Ohio, where it lost the governors’ posts to the Democrats.

The grand old party also faced a drubbing in Senate races in Texas, Maine, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas, Iowa and Ohio, where Trump campaigned with a simple message urging voters to pretend that he was on the ballot.

The Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, ending the Republicans’ hold on the two chambers of Congress.