Finolex: SC’s contempt note to NCLAT crew

NEW DELHI: Observing that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has got down to rot, the Supreme Court issued notices to the tribunal’s judicial member Rakesh Kumar and technical member Alok Srivastava asking why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for defying apex court orders in the Finolex Cables case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took strong exception to the passing of a judgement by the NCLAT bench.

The NCLAT bench had delivered a judgment on October 13 ignoring a status quo order passed by the apex court. The top court set aside the NCLAT bench’s Oct 13 judgement relating to the AGM of Finolex Cables without going into its merit.

The bench also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.