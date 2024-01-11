Fino Payments Bank to expand across TN

CHENNAI: Fino Payments Bank, the only listed entity in its space and a pioneer in financial inclusion through branchless banking, is set to expand its network deeper across the state of TN.

They provide banking services using micro ATM (MATM) and Aadhaar enabled payment system (AePS) devices. Fino Bank has around 35,000 tech-enabled shops known as merchant points across all 38 districts of TN.

The network includes around 1,300 outlets of Bharat Petroleum also. “We are geared up to meet the growing demand for access to quality banking services in TN,” said Shailesh Pandey, chief sales officer, Fino Payments Bank.

Atul Trivedi, senior divisional head (south & east), Fino Payments Bank said, “Our Micro ATM and AePS enabled points have significant presence in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur and Madurai, among others.”