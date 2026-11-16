FinMin examining suggestions for changes in equity capital gains tax, decision likely in Budget: CBDT

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal said the ministry is considering suggestions from various stakeholders made during the pre-budget meetings.

"We will consider it, and I'm sure on February 1 you will get to know. Analysis is being done of whatever issues have been flagged or points that have been raised by the stakeholders," Agrawal told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a CBDT lounge at the IITF here.

Agrawal said the different facets of the capital gains tax regime, including tax implications, will be examined, and the decision will be announced in the Budget.

Industry chambers have already made representations to the Ministry recommending abolition of Long Term Capital Gains tax (LTCG).

They also suggested rationalising short-term capital gains (STCG) and securities transaction tax (STT) rates on equities to attract more foreign funds to Indian stock markets.

Asked about any changes in STCG, he said suggestions have come, and the department is examining them.