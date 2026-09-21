US futures climb as oil prices drop, investors await expected Trump-Xi meeting

Futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent on Monday, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent. Nasdaq futures climbed 1.1 per cent.

Oil prices fell more than 3 per cent Monday as vessel traffic and energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz picked up, although the Strait has remained largely closed and uncertainty persisted over US-Iran tensions. Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed that Yemen's Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile, the first targeting of Riyadh since the escalation in fighting with the Tehran-backed rebels that has opened a new front in the Iran war.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 3.2 per cent to USD 100.50 per barrel. It was at roughly USD 72 a barrel in late February, before the start of the war in Iran. Oil prices shot past USD 100 a barrel earlier in the month. It was the first time prices had reached triple digits since July.

Benchmark US crude lost 3.2 per cent to USD 92.98 per barrel.

Oil supply concerns remain elevated, ING commodities strategists Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson wrote in a commentary on Monday. However, they said profit-taking by investors after the recent jump in oil prices, together with hopes for constructive discussions at this week's UN General Assembly and at the Trump-Xi meeting, helped improve market sentiment.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters following talks Sunday with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York that the US had “a very successful engagement” with the Chinese side.

Bessent said talks with China touched on trade and AI. China and the United States have been discussing reciprocal tariff reductions on USD 30 billion worth of goods from each side.