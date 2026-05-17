Financial advisor gets 2-year RI, fined Rs 30 lakh in breach of trust case

Special court judge G T Pawar, however, cleared the accused, Mateshwar Rajpat Giri, of charges of cheating under the IPC, as well as stringent provisions of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, noting the legislation came into effect after the offence occurred.

The court, in the judgment passed on Saturday, ordered that the entire fine amount of Rs 30 lakh, once recovered, be paid as compensation to the woman, a resident of Thane in Maharashtra.

According to the prosecution, the woman, who lost her husband and brother in a road accident, had invested her entire compensation money and proceeds of Rs 51.5 lakh from selling a commercial shop with Giri between July 2017 and April 2018.

Giri, who operated a firm at Bandra in Mumbai, had promised her an average annual return of 12 per cent through mutual funds.