Finance Ministry clears Rs 1.25 lakh crore semiconductor mission 2.0

The approval is significant as it is higher than the outlay of Rs 76,000 crore earmarked for ISM 1.0.

Sources said that the Expenditure Finance Committee has greenlit the Rs 1.25 lakh crore outlay for ISM 2.0, and that the same will be placed before the Cabinet.

The Budget, in February, had sought to give a big boost to the country’s manufacturing prowess announcing, among various measures, the second edition of India Semiconductor Mission with a broad objective to promote chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country covering equipment, materials, indigenous designs and other related components.