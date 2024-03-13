FIITJEE ‘holds’ portion of staff salaries for 2 months

NEW DELHI: FIITJEE has reportedly withheld a portion of employees’ salaries for the second consecutive month amid growing competition and stagnant growth of its coaching centres across the country.

In the past few weeks, the company’s management has sent emails to employees to inform them that it has “deliberately suspended salaries” to give them a “wakeup call” to work harder, while mentioning they are not facing an immediate liquidity crisis.

It operates over 100 study centres in the country and has a workforce of about 4,000 teaching and non-teaching employees. “Coming to the office without clear goals will not take you anywhere. Salary is not a matter of right, it needs to be earned by doing what is expected of you to do,” Dinesh K Goel, founder-MD, FIITJEE, reportedly wrote in an email.