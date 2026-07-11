FIIs turn net buyer this week, purchase Rs 4,670 crore in Indian markets

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net buyers as usual, purchasing Rs 8,280 crore. Mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions reached a three-month high of Rs 31,780 crore in June, according to the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

This reflects a steady 2.7 per cent month-on-month increase compared to Rs 30,950 crore in May, alongside a 16.5 per cent jump from the Rs 27,270 billion recorded in June 2025, according to analysts.