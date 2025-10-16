FIIs return to Indian markets, pump in over Rs 10,000 crore in October

MUMBAI: After months of selling, foreign investors seem to be regaining confidence in Indian stock markets as the data from NSDL shows that between October 7 and October 14, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in five of the last seven trading sessions, purchasing shares worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the secondary market.

Their buying in the primary market was even stronger, crossing Rs 7,600 crore, as per the data.

Provisional data from the NSE also indicates that FIIs continued their buying streak on October 15, adding another Rs 162 crore.

This renewed buying interest has come alongside a steady rise in key market indices.

Since the beginning of October, both the Sensex and Nifty have gained around 3 per cent, while the BSE MidCap index has climbed 3.4 per cent and the SmallCap index has advanced 1.7 per cent.

The sudden shift in foreign fund flows has surprised many market watchers. Some analysts see this as a short-term rebound, while others believe it reflects improving corporate earnings prospects and stabilising economic conditions in India.

This turnaround is a sharp contrast to the heavy outflows seen earlier this year. From January to September 2025, FIIs sold more than Rs 2 lakh crore worth of shares in the secondary market.

This happened even as the Reserve Bank of India and the government took several steps to support growth, including GST rate cuts, a steep repo rate reduction in June, and an upgrade in India’s sovereign credit rating by S&P.

During that time, Indian markets lagged behind global peers. The Sensex and Nifty rose only about 3 per cent, while the MidCap and SmallCap indices fell 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Now, sentiment is improving on hopes of a possible India–US trade deal amid growing US–China tensions.

Expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut later this month are also fueling optimism, as it could bring more liquidity into emerging markets and commodities.

Experts believe India remains an attractive investment destination for global investors, supported by a weaker rupee, relatively modest valuations, and expectations of double-digit earnings growth for Nifty companies in the second half of FY26.