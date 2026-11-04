Festive cheer on D-Street: Sensex rallies for 5th day on foreign fund inflows, easing crude oil prices

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 149.75 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 23,960.60.

In the 30 Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Adani Ports were the biggest winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys and Eternal were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.73 per cent to USD 102.8 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,836.81 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump, American voters on Tuesday gave the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress and flipped key gubernatorial posts in widely watched elections that will have consequences far beyond America.