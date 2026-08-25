FedEx to invest USD 150 mln for air cargo hub at Delhi airport

The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in the national capital on Tuesday in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who said India should be the backbone for air cargo movements.

The integrated air cargo hub will be set up at GMR Cargo City at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and will help strengthen the connectivity across North and East India, linking businesses with global markets, FedEx said in a release.

FedEx said the hub, once operational, is designed to increase processing capacity from 600 to 5,000 packages per hour, and can be scaled up further.