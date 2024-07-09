Federal Bank, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance in strategic pact

CHENNAI: Federal Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has announced a strategic partnership which will enable Federal Bank’s customers to pursue long-term life goals by accessing a range of value-packed, tailor-made life insurance plans from Bajaj Allianz Life.

PV Joy, SVP-country head, Federal Bank, said, “This partnership aims to bring the diverse range of life insurance solutions across our touchpoints. This association will enable us in our goal to make insurance easily accessible to everyone. We believe it will help our customers invest wisely and secure their financial future.”

Dheeraj Sehgal, chief distribution officer – Institutional Business, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, "Our focus on contextual innovation backed by a robust tech architecture, leveraging new-age technology and data analytics enables us to maximise such collaborations for an enhanced customer experience.”