Fed decision, crude oil and global cues likely to drive stock market next week

Indian markets will remain closed on Monday for Ganesh Chaturthi, giving investors their first opportunity on Tuesday to react to movements in global markets, crude oil and bond yields. The focus will then shift to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and its latest economic projections, scheduled for Wednesday, September 16.

The Nifty ended Friday at 23,398.10, declining 79.70 points, or 0.34 per cent, while the Sensex closed at 74,781.76, down 120.83 points, or 0.16 per cent. The Nifty touched a three-month low during the week as selling pressure persisted across the broader market.

The Nifty Bank extended its losing streak to three weeks, while the Nifty Midcap index declined for a second consecutive week. The Nifty SmallCap index also slipped after gaining for three straight weeks, highlighting the broad-based weakness in domestic equities.