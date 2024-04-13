Featherlite’s new experience centre launched in Chennai

CHENNAI: Featherlite has opened an exclusive experience centre for showcasing the latest designs and trends in workspace design.



Spanning 10,000 sq ft, the experience centre of the workspace furniture solutions provider will be open to architects, interior designers, facilities management professionals and anyone with a curiosity to know the future of workspace design.

Featherlite’s experience centre comes with a range of contemporary pods, workstations, chairs, and more. Each piece is crafted to embody the synergy of functionality and style, catering to the diverse needs of modern work environments.

“At Featherlite, we understand the pivotal role that well-appointed office furniture plays in shaping dynamic workspaces,” said Manohar Gopal, director, Featherlite.