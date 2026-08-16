FDA notice to Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over Vimal Elaichi ad

It also flagged possible violations concerning surrogate or indirect advertising under other laws and guidelines.

The FDA has directed the actors to immediately discontinue their participation in and endorsement of the Vimal Pan Masala/Elaichi advertisement and remove the promotional content from their official social media handles, websites and other digital platforms under their control.

It also directed them not to provide any further cooperation or assistance in the broadcasting, publication, dissemination or promotion of the advertisement in any form. The notice further asks the actors to furnish details of the due diligence undertaken by them or their agencies before participating in the campaign.

The action follows the FDA's examination of an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, which it said was being disseminated through television channels, digital, social media platforms and other promotional media. According to the notice, the Vimal brand is prominently associated with pan masala in Maharashtra, where pan masala containing prohibited substances is banned.

The notice asked the actors to provide documentary evidence to show whether Vimal Elaichi is an independent product actually available for sale in the market or whether it constitutes a surrogate or brand-extension communication intended to promote Vimal pan masala or tobacco-related products.