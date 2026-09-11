FCNR(B) flow won’t make lending ‘axis’ abnormal, asserts SBI chief

Setty, who heads India’s largest lender, said bankers would be responsible for deploying the funds of over $127 billion garnered from the diaspora as part of the special concessional swap window from the RBI (Reserve Bank Of India).

“I don’t think (it will lead to abnormal lending), everybody will be more responsible,” Setty told reporters on the sidelines of the annual GFF (Global Fintech Fest) here, replying to a question on whether the inflows will lead to abnormal lending.