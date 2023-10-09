Faster, higher, stronger: Blockchain’s bid for sports

NEW DELHI: A proud moment, and a new era in the sporting arena for our nation as India raced past the 100 medal mark for the first time in history of Asian Games. But could blockchain play a role in enhancing the performance of national athletes? A resounding yes!

Enter blockchain (with AI and IoT). These technologies are transforming the world of contemporary sports. Blockchain and sports might appear to be an unusual pairing. As we explore the applications of blockchain, we discover it has tremendous potential for improving sports performance in a variety of ways.

Data is the most crucial component in increasing athletic performance. Athletes, coaches, and trainers rely on precise data to customise training plans, track progress, and discover areas for growth.

Wearable devices are being utilized to track a variety of data, including heart rate, step count, stride length, and more. Blockchain combines with these devices to generate a tamper-proof and transparent log of all data collected.

This not only maintains the data’s integrity, but also enables for frictionless data exchange among athletes, trainers, and other stakeholders. With guaranteed data accuracy, training programs would be fine-tuned more effectively, leading to enhanced sports performance.

Smart contracts can also be the future game changers. They can now be configured to deliver personalized training regimens or nutritional suggestions depending on each athlete’s unique data points. For example, if an athlete’s wearable device detects weariness or muscular pain, a smart contract may change their training plan or advise a rest day.

This level of personalisation, enabled by objective data and automated processes, can improve an athlete’s training and recovery, leading to improved performance and prevent injury. Medical records, treatment plans, and physiotherapy sessions would be maintained chronologically and accessed by authorized staff using blockchain.

Medical experts can make better informed judgments with a thorough and immutable record, lowering the risk of further injuries and assuring more successful treatment.

Not just physical but even mental aspects are just as vital. Athletes would track their mental health by integrating blockchain with mental health and well-being apps, ensuring they remain focused and free of unnecessary tension or anxiety.

A clear record of an athlete’s mental health journey can lead to more targeted therapies, improving resilience and mental toughness.

We can now also scout for sports talent across India. A blockchain-based platform can record performance measurements, game statistics, and other pertinent data for young and prospective athletes.

Scouts and recruiters can then use this massive repository of reliable data to find potential stars. This can discover hidden talents from locations or communities that have previously been disregarded.

Blockchain’s decentralised, transparent, and immutable nature provides numerous advantages to sports. It has the potential to transform sports. As technology advances and its use cases in sports become clearer, we may witness a new era in which athletes are more equipped, more educated, and consistently perform at their best.