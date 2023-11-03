Fashion e-tailer unveils Ajiogram to boost start-ups

MUMBAI: Fashion e-tailer Ajio on Thursday announced the launch of Ajiogram, a D2C-focused content-driven interactive e-commerce platform.

With this initiative, the e-tailer aims to empower Indian fashion start-ups that are challenging the norms with their vision and innovative products. It can be easily accessed by switching stores within the Ajio app.

It aims to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown D2C brands by next year to offer customers a wide range of options from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow and sustainable fashion.

Vineeth Nair, CEO, Ajio, said, “Over the past few years, the Indian D2C revolution has produced numerous brands that have aced innovative and mindful fashion. With this initiative, we aim to empower the next 100 fashion startups to emerge from India.”