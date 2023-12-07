Fashion e-tailer AJIO announces Big Bold Sale

MUMBAI: Premier fashion e-tailer AJIO announced its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale’ powered by Adidas and co-powered by Superdry starting from December 7. Customers were offered early access to the sale starting from December 4.

In the biggest-ever edition of the sale, over 5,500 brands will offer over 1.6 million curated fashion styles.

The sale will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands with the deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care.