‘Fab construction to begin this year’

CHENNAI: Tata Electronics said it is “proud to lead India’s entry into global semiconductor fabrication”.

The planned unit - India’s first commercial fab, marks Tata Electronics’ entry into the global semiconductor industry.

“The fab construction will begin this year with a total investment of up to Rs 91,000 crore ($11 billion) and will generate over 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs in the region,” Tatas said in a release.

Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran commenting on the planned semiconductor Fab, said, “Tata Group has a tradition of pioneering many sectors in the country, and we are confident that our entry in semiconductor fabrication will add to this legacy.” India’s entry into semiconductor manufacturing will significantly de-risk global supply chains and will make India a very important player in the global semiconductor industry, Tatas said. ‘‘We are proud to lead India’s entry into global semiconductor fabrication.’’