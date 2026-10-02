Eyeing multi-billion-dollar IAF deal, Embraer and Mahindra shortlist Nagpur for C-390 assembly line

The partnership is actively laying the groundwork for a localised manufacturing and support hub in India.

The Indian Air Force plans to procure around 80 military transport aircraft to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era AN-32 and IL-76 planes.

Besides C-390 Millennium, the other top contenders for the deal are Airbus Defence and Space's A-400M plane and Lockheed Martin's C-130 J Super Hercules. The IAF already operates 12 C-130 J Super Hercules.

Mahindra Group and Embraer are continuing preparatory discussions and planning activities regarding an industrial and support ecosystem for the C-390 Millennium in India, as the companies jointly pursue the Indian Air Force (IAF) Medium Transport Aircraft programme, the two companies said in a statement.

"As part of their ongoing preparations, Mahindra and Embraer are working with the government of Maharashtra and have identified Nagpur for a potential Final Assembly Line for Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft production in India," the statement said.

The proposed facility would support the local assembly and industrialisation of the aircraft in India, subject to the Embraer C-390 Millennium being selected by the government of India and an order being placed under the IAF's MTA programme, the two companies said.

"The companies are working closely with the Maharashtra government on completion of the associated processes, with the objective of ensuring that the required industrial infrastructure can be progressed expeditiously if the programme is awarded to the partnership," according to the statement.

Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board at Mahindra Group, said, "Mahindra is committed to building a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in India and to creating meaningful manufacturing and technology capabilities that contribute to the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions."