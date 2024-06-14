Exports up 9 pc to USD 38.13 bn in May; trade deficit widens to 7-month high at USD 23.78 bn

NEW DELHI: India's merchandise exports rose by 9.1 per cent to USD 38.13 billion in May even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of USD 23.78 billion during the month, according to government data.

Healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and plastics helped register growth in exports despite global economic uncertainties.

Imports also increased by 7.7 per cent to USD 61.91 billion in the month under review from USD 57.48 billion in May 2023 due to increase in crude oil imports.

Oil imports rose by 28 per cent to USD 20 billion in May. It was up by 24.4 per cent during April-May 2024-25 to USD 36.4 billion.

However, gold imports dipped marginally to USD 3.33 billion in May this year from USD 3.69 billion in the same month of FY24.

The previous high in the deficit was recorded in October 2023 at USD 31.46 billion.

In April 2024, the outbound shipments dipped to USD 41.68 billion from USD 41.96 billion a year ago.

Cumulatively, exports during April-May this fiscal rose by 5.1 per cent to USD 73.12 billion and imports rose by 8.89 per cent to USD 116 billion.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said May has been an excellent month in terms of exports and "I hope that this trend will continue".

He said that inflation in advanced economies is slowing and it would help further push purchasing power that will raise demand for imports.

"I feel that this positive trend will continue. Things are looking better and optimistic for the trade sector," Barthwal said.

Asked whether he is concerned about the widening trade deficit, the secretary said as India is registering higher economic growth than the world, it will lead to increase in domestic demand for imports and dip in exportable surplus.

"Trade deficit per se I do not consider it as bad as long as you have FDI flowing in, foreign exchange coming in and if you are balancing it through other means. And secondly we should also look at the growing services exports...then we should not unnecessarily be worried about the trade deficit in merchandise," Barthwal added.

According to the commerce ministry data released on Wednesday, the estimated value of services export in May is USD 30.16 billion as compared to USD 26.99 billion in May 2023.

Imports of services are estimated to have increased to USD 17.28 billion during the month as compared to USD 15.88 billion in May 2023.

India's shipment to top five export destinations - the US, the Netherlands, UAE, Malaysia, and the UK - recorded healthy growth in May.