Exports rise 11.9 pc to USD 41.4 bn in Feb

India's exports rose 11.9 per cent to USD 41.4 billion in February, the highest in the current fiscal, while the trade deficit stood at USD 18.7 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry.

Imports were valued at USD 60.1 billion, up 12.16 per cent compared to USD 53.58 per cent in February 2023.



The exports in February 2023 were USD 37.01 billion.

Talking to reporters, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said growth in exports during February was the highest in 11 months of the current financial year.

He also exuded confidence that overall exports during fiscal 2023-24 would be higher than last year's record exports.