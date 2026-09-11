Exports from BRICS rise to USD 6 trillion in 2024, says Goyal

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum here, Goyal also said the share of BRICS nations in global exports has nearly doubled to about 24 per cent.

"This is the largest BRICS business forum ever held. The Forum has taken up issues such as non-tariff barriers impacting global value chains, agriculture and agri-technologies, services trade, women-led enterprises and digital economy," he said.

The Forum is held on the sidelines of the two-day BRICS Summit, beginning Saturday.