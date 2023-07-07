Expo in city sheds light on $2.5 billion surveillance biz

CHENNAI: India’s surveillance systems market is estimated to be a $2.5 billion industry, and expected to grow at 25-30% annually. While surveillance systems are in demand across all sectors, south has one of the largest mass of CCTV surveillance in India, as per an industry stakeholder.

Speaking at the 8th edition of Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) South India and the 7th iteration of SAFE South India 2023 here, Pankaj Jain, senior group director and digital head, Informa Markets in India, said “As these industries grow, fuelled by the teeming Indian population and digitalisation, the potential for advancement within these industries is exponential. By fostering collaboration among industry professionals and stakeholders, OSH South India and SAFE South India play a vital role in elevating standards of occupational safety and health in South India, making a positive difference in both sectors.”

The expo saw the participation of dignitaries such as Murali TR, VP, Tamil Nadu Safety Professionals Welfare Association, Ramesh VM, honorary secretary, National Safety Council-Kerala Chapter, Virendra G Jauhari, hony secretary, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association, SS Raju, GM – Ops- ASM, Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport.