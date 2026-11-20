SYSTEMATIC WITHDRAWAL PLAN

Retirees can opt for taking their PF savings as monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly payouts instead of withdrawing the whole corpus at once as a lump sum.

It is entirely voluntary. Members who prefer a lump sum can still choose one.

Those who opt for the plan can choose periodic payouts at three intervals: Monthly withdrawals, Quarterly withdrawal, Half-yearly withdrawals.

The unwithdrawn balance keeps earning interest at the prevailing EPF rate. Interest accrues on the shrinking remaining balance, not the original corpus.

The arrangement is intended to provide retirees with a regular stream of income while allowing the unwithdrawn portion of their savings to remain invested.

DEATH: In the event of the member's death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.

The Labour Ministry estimates that approximately 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years, with provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh, are likely to be the primary beneficiaries during the initial phase.

DIFFERENT FROM THE EPS PENSION: The proposed SWP is separate from the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). It allows members to draw down their own accumulated EPF savings periodically and does not replace or constitute the monthly pension payable under EPS, which operates under separate eligibility and benefit provisions.

The government is also pursuing a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act with the Finance Ministry. The tax treatment of periodic instalments and interest earned on the retained balance will need to be clarified in the final framework.