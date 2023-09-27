Expedite visas for business trips, says India Inc to US

NEW DELHI: The captains of Indian industry want the USA to expedite the issuance of visas to businessmen who want to visit America to explore opportunities for trade and investments.

The request was made on Tuesday by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce national president Lalit Bhasin at a flagship event held to promote trade and investment between the two countries in Delhi.

The US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was the chief guest at the event.

Bhasin said Indian businessmen who want to visit the US for trade and investment opportunities were facing huge delays in getting visas and requested ambassador Garcetti to help in ensuring quicker action in the matter.

Addressing the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit Garcetti acknowledged that Indo-US economic ties had strengthened over the years and there was a two-way flow of both trade and investments between the two countries from which both were benefiting in terms of more job creation and incomes.