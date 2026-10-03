Expand credit access for sustainable growth: FIAFA

A key highlight of the event was the official release of the golden jubilee souvenir and stamp, commemorating 50 years of FIAFA. The release was led by the chief guest, Umesh Revankar, executive VC, Shriram Finance, alongside guests of honour Rajiv Lochan, MD-CEO, Sundaram Finance, and Kamlesh Gandhi, chairman-MD, MAS Financial Services, all of whom delivered keynote addresses.

Key FIAFA officials in attendance included Dinesh Kothari (president), Devang Chordia (secretary general), TR Achha (chairman, golden jubilee celebrations), and Ajay Nahar (chairman, 29th national convention), each of whom addressed the gathering.