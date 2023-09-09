Begin typing your search...

Exide invests Rs 100 crore in battery-cell making arm

In a regulatory filing, Exide Industries said it made the investment by way of subscription in the equity share capital of Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL) on a rights basis.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Sep 2023 4:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-09 04:00:52.0  )
CHENNAI: Battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has invested over Rs 100 crore in its wholly-owned arm Exide Energy Solutions Ltd, which is into manufacturing of advanced chemistry battery cells.

In a regulatory filing, Exide Industries said it made the investment by way of subscription in the equity share capital of Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL) on a rights basis.

There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the company in EESL pursuant to such acquisition, it said. EESL has a paid up equity share capital of Rs 374.40 crore as on date with net worth of Rs 655.20 crore as on March 31, 2023 and it posted a net loss of Rs 59.81 crore in the year ended March 31, the filing added.

DTNEXT Bureau

