Ex-IMF Director KV Subramanian dismisses Pakistan's global financial leadership claim

"India’s G20 presidency set the agenda for a major forum of global economic cooperation; its BRICS presidency drove an emerging-economies platform... Pakistan’s role is to preside over an annual meeting," Subramanian said in another post.

Pakistan's Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, who is also its governor to the World Bank, was formally announced as the incoming chair during the plenary session of the 2026 WBG-IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok.

The ministry termed the development a "historic milestone", saying the chairmanship would provide Islamabad an opportunity to contribute to global economic and development discussions and facilitate constructive dialogue among member countries.

The IMF-WBG annual meetings, being held from October 12 to 18, have brought together more than 15,000 participants from 191 countries.

Pakistan is engaged with the IMF under a USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a USD 1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Pakistan is borrowing under the EFF to address its balance-of-payments needs and support economic reforms, and the RSF provides longer-term financing to help the country address climate-related risks and strengthen its resilience.

The country is also expected to receive about USD 1.2 billion from the IMF, subject to approval by its Executive Board, after IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement on the latest reviews of the two loan programmes.