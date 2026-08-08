EV sales sparkle in July, surges 66% to 3.27 lakh

The previous record for electric vehicle retail sales in India was in June this year at 3,06,220 units, growing at 63 per cent over the same month last year, taking overall EV penetration to over 12 per cent for the first time.

The growth in EV sales in July was led by the two-wheeler segment at 2,04,362 units as against 1,08,516 units in the same month last year, up 88.32 per cent, FADA said in a statement.

Electric passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales were up 83.13 per cent at 32,928 units last month as against 17,981 units in July 2025, it added.

The three-wheeler electric segment saw total retail sales of 87,055 units as against 69,477 units in the same month last year, up 25.3 per cent, it added.