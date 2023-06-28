Begin typing your search...

EV firm Oben raises Rs 40 cr in extended pre-series A round

The company has so far secured a total funding of Rs 88 crore, including Rs 72 crore (both in equity and debt) in the pre-Series A round, Oben said in a statement.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2023 1:59 AM GMT
BENGALURU: EV start-up Oben Electric on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 40 crore in an extended pre-series A round and also announced it will start delivering its electric motorcycle Rorr to customers here from next month. The company has so far secured a total funding of Rs 88 crore, including Rs 72 crore (both in equity and debt) in the pre-Series A round, Oben said in a statement. The capital infusion will help the company in scaling up its production capacity at the Bengaluru facility to 100,000 units per year.

