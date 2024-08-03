EV brand River opens first store in Chennai

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based EV startup, River, kicked off its TN presence with the launch of its first store in Chennai on Friday.

River will expand its footprint to Kochi, Coimbatore, Surat, Pune, Thiruvanathanpuram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai,and Nagpur next.

The new outlet showcases all of River’s offerings including Indie,

accessories and merchandise. Spanning an area of 1600 sqft, this will be River’s first company-owned outlet outside Bengaluru.

Aravind Mani, co-founder-CEO, said," TN is a special market for us. In fact, many of our employees who've been with us from the start are from this region. We’ve also done extensive testing for the Indie across extreme weather conditions and terrains in many parts of this state. Launching a company-owned store in Chennai is an important milestone for us. We have received a sizeable number of pre-orders from this market, which we aim to fulfill in the coming weeks. By year-end, we plan to expand to 50 cities.”

The Indie is priced at Rs 1,39,335 (ex-showroom, Chennai).